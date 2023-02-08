Tower Walker is OUT!

Happy launch day!
We proudly present Tower Walker to the world! Enjoy!
- Create and manage your hero, choose between 3 starter classes
- Progress up in the ancient tower, explore and discover
- Defeat powerful bosses and gain infamy with enemy factions
- Loot weapons, armor, rings, artifacts and other powerful items
- Level up your character and learn new skills at the trainer
- Over 20 classes and 5 expertise grades for weapons and armor
- Trade with merchants in the basecamp or unlock secret vendors
- Craft items, fully featured recipe based crafting system
- Find and level up companions with extra buffs and combat abilities
- Complete normal or heroic quests in the journal to reveal lore
- Enchant your weapons, armor and rings (old school style) with no limits
- Shared stash transfer capability in inventory storage
- Offline Singleplayer with up to 8 character save slots
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130060/Tower_Walker_MMO_Grind_Simulator/