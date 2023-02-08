 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 8 February 2023

Tower Walker is OUT!

Build 10489906

Happy launch day!

We proudly present Tower Walker to the world! Enjoy!

  • Create and manage your hero, choose between 3 starter classes
  • Progress up in the ancient tower, explore and discover
  • Defeat powerful bosses and gain infamy with enemy factions
  • Loot weapons, armor, rings, artifacts and other powerful items
  • Level up your character and learn new skills at the trainer
  • Over 20 classes and 5 expertise grades for weapons and armor
  • Trade with merchants in the basecamp or unlock secret vendors
  • Craft items, fully featured recipe based crafting system
  • Find and level up companions with extra buffs and combat abilities
  • Complete normal or heroic quests in the journal to reveal lore
  • Enchant your weapons, armor and rings (old school style) with no limits
  • Shared stash transfer capability in inventory storage
  • Offline Singleplayer with up to 8 character save slots

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130060/Tower_Walker_MMO_Grind_Simulator/

