We proudly present the 5.1.0602 patch!

This release includes the new UI overhaul and menus!

Along with new interface, we have heavily improved the Rune Grid and Synthesis Grids, that now have an animated background, no more map transfer bug and indicators above the Runes, making it easier to decide what pathway to travel when you first play.

You can now also choose between Normal and Easy difficulty modes when starting a new game. Easy mode will start you off with 40 Space and Time Relics so that you can get an early advantage of upgrades and win against enemies easier.

We have also added a 'Windowed Mode' checkbox to start the game in a window on the launcher, along with 'Performance Mode' for PC's that do not meet the system requirements, or if that computer experiences slowdowns playing The Dawning Clocks of Time. This disables post-processing. This mode will automatically turn on if your computer does not meet the system requirements.

Along with those updates, we've fixed and improved;

-Increased the internal resolution of the game by a factor of 1.5.

-New dramatic Aether introduction and cinematic that was cut from the original game, Now more tense as an opening with changes to it's presentation.

-A sound will now play when you pick up items or Time and Space relics.

-The information window at the top of the screen is now much less intrusive than before and has a better design.

-Character portraits will now fade in instead of just appearing.

-Fixed the Rune Grid transition bug where Sven could be seen when exiting.

-Fixed a bug where special effects would be turned on even though you turned it off.

-All the main characters now have full-body portraits when viewing them on Status from the menu.

-Improved bitmap handling, resulting in faster rendering.

-Chariot's cursor for menus is now animated.

-There's a new icon for save games in the menu.

-Fixed a graphical bug with Biggs animation frames that has existed since initial release.

-Reduced Proximity Sensor events.

-Added a Here Icon for the Termi in Sanctuary City.

-Many more bug fixes.