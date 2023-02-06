Update 0.0.2.5

Hello, Survivors

This update is for the skin creation menu and some extra performance boosts

Let's talk about the new skin creation menu

UI





As you can see you can now zoom in and rotate the character to get a good look of the skin you're creating, the system rotates and zooms nice and smoothly to get you that right angle

Now, if you looked closer you will notice the skin options have changed, a user in the discord had posted color swatches, which we think looked really good and are now using

Swatches used, Credit: Evanura#1561





The colors next to the horse are the old ones we were using, the colors above the horse is the new ones we switched over to

We also removed the bleed from young animals to prevent them from bleeding out adults, as this isn't very realistic. We also modified the grab prompts to hopefully display correctly and prevent some bugs that came from it, We also took a look into more performance options and tweaked a couple things to boost the FPS a little bit higher.

This concludes the update, happy hunting!

-TheCenozoicEra