HOME WARS update to version 1.030!

Hello Generals!

This is a quick update, just to change a couple of things.

I added an initial panel that will appear up to 3 times, to push new players to review the product and to offer everyone my last 2 titles: Age of Undead and Gummy Dummy Battles.

Then I took a good look at the old scripts, and I understood where I could get my hands to optimize the product a bit and where it is better to avoid doing it.

If, by rereading the scripts, I have the opportunity to solve some simple bugs, that's welcome, but otherwise, I prefer to avoid modifying a code of which I have little memory now.

However, I should have speeded up the pathfinding process of walking insects; I focused on this because they are the ones most present in the battles.

DECISION FOR THE FUTURE OF HOME WARS:

After evaluating many aspects, I have decided, with EXTREME JOY, to put HOME WARS 2 in the development queue!

I speak of "development queue" because, before starting the real development of HW2, I have to complete 2-3 projects that I have now started, and they are the following:

A simple 2D game about American football, closer to a mobile game, but which I developed in my spare time because I would like it as a player. Another 2D game, probably in pixel art, inspired by Vampire Survivors, but related to another theme with the hope of passing on an important message. A 3D FPS, Ravenfield/TTS style (which, unfortunately, I already had in mind before Ravenfield came out), but with at least 2 big features that games of this type still don't have and many other minor ones!

The advantage of the latter game is that some problems that I have to solve for its development are the same that I will have for HW2; therefore, automatically, HW2 will also benefit from it.

Also, with all the good advice you've given me (and continue to do so!), HW2 will be literally a huge great title, which is why its development time won't be short at all, but on the other hand, to make well things take time! :)

In the meantime, thank you for taking part in the survey.

I will put more surveys in the future, so as to best plan HW2 to your tastes, my friends!

Have a nice day and have fun, everyone!