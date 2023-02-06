 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 6 February 2023

Small Update for Front Lines Beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A quick couple of fixes...

  1. Artificial horizon on the Lynx 3 now works correctly
  2. Flight Vector indicator has been updated to a vector shape

I have also been playing around with making the HUD look a little more realistic by adding some post processing effects to make it look more like a projected image.

These effects are not in the game yet and are purely shown here for you to look at and feedback suggestions etc. I have only applied the effects to the Vector shapes but you should get the idea. The glow effect will be togglable if you prefer the cleaner look.

Changed depots in frontlines branch

Depot 2012141
