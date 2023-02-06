Small Update for Front Lines Beta

A quick couple of fixes...

Artificial horizon on the Lynx 3 now works correctly Flight Vector indicator has been updated to a vector shape

I have also been playing around with making the HUD look a little more realistic by adding some post processing effects to make it look more like a projected image.

These effects are not in the game yet and are purely shown here for you to look at and feedback suggestions etc. I have only applied the effects to the Vector shapes but you should get the idea. The glow effect will be togglable if you prefer the cleaner look.