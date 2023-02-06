 Skip to content

Train Operator 377 update for 6 February 2023

Update to 1.006

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfortunately, the last update came with a bug which caused the cab to be too dark on the last stretch of the Brighton to London route.

This has now been fixed.

Further work has also been carried out on the exiting of tunnels.

Also, a few other glitches have been spotted and fixed.

There is always a concern that updates could introduce a bug that hasn't been picked up, but testing is continuous so if there are issues they will be identified and dealt with quickly.

Thankfully, updates to Train Operator 377 seem to only take a few seconds.

