 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 6 February 2023

V0.9.4 - New tutorial level, equipments and skill

Share · View all patches · Build 10489333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TUTORIAL LEVEL

  • Added the Parking lot, which is a tutorial level (with only the Burned Woman)

EQUIPMENTS

  • Added a UV Lamp. It allows you to see the entities in nightmare mode.
  • Added a sound emitter. It lures the entity in a specific place.

SKILL TREE

  • Skill Tree tweaked (some skills cost less and some more)
  • Added a new skill which allows a player to share its keys and codes to other players
  • Removed a skill reducing the waiting time to leave the level but this behavior is now added to the skill "Reduces interaction"

OTHERS

  • Finally fixed the rooms being breaked after a finished game, which was happening to all non-European servers
  • Fixed invisibility of one of the Twin Dolls in nightmare mode
  • Added new hint messages for loading screen
  • Now TAB menu closes automatically when a screamer starts
  • Moved Will light forward (to avoid lighting its nose)
  • Added a new splash screen
  • Tweaked some spawners
  • Tweaked some UI
  • Tweaked some sounds

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link