V0.9.4 - New tutorial level, equipments and skill

TUTORIAL LEVEL
- Added the Parking lot, which is a tutorial level (with only the Burned Woman)
EQUIPMENTS
- Added a UV Lamp. It allows you to see the entities in nightmare mode.
- Added a sound emitter. It lures the entity in a specific place.
SKILL TREE
- Skill Tree tweaked (some skills cost less and some more)
- Added a new skill which allows a player to share its keys and codes to other players
- Removed a skill reducing the waiting time to leave the level but this behavior is now added to the skill "Reduces interaction"
OTHERS
- Finally fixed the rooms being breaked after a finished game, which was happening to all non-European servers
- Fixed invisibility of one of the Twin Dolls in nightmare mode
- Added new hint messages for loading screen
- Now TAB menu closes automatically when a screamer starts
- Moved Will light forward (to avoid lighting its nose)
- Added a new splash screen
- Tweaked some spawners
- Tweaked some UI
- Tweaked some sounds
