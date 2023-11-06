Racine is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

It's time! After much anticipation, we're happy to announce that Racine is finally out!

We can't wait for you to experience Racine, its real-time fights and discover its story!

We also wanted to thank you for all your support throughout its development and release. ❤️

Features:



Dynamic real time combat

Increasing intensity

Optimize your character

Build your deck carefully

Gather various praying cards in ancient shrines and sites

Uncover the secrets behind the spirits' bursts of violence

We can't wait for you to dive into Racine!

Play now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1793170/Racine/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36378/UNIQUE_ROGUELIKE_DECKBUILDERS/