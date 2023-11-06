Racine is out now!

Hello everyone,
It's time! After much anticipation, we're happy to announce that Racine is finally out!
We can't wait for you to experience Racine, its real-time fights and discover its story!
We also wanted to thank you for all your support throughout its development and release. ❤️
Features:
- Dynamic real time combat
- Increasing intensity
- Optimize your character
- Build your deck carefully
- Gather various praying cards in ancient shrines and sites
- Uncover the secrets behind the spirits' bursts of violence
We can't wait for you to dive into Racine!
Play now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1793170/Racine/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36378/UNIQUE_ROGUELIKE_DECKBUILDERS/