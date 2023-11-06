 Skip to content

Racine update for 6 November 2023

Racine is out now!

Racine update for 6 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

It's time! After much anticipation, we're happy to announce that Racine is finally out!

We can't wait for you to experience Racine, its real-time fights and discover its story!
We also wanted to thank you for all your support throughout its development and release. ❤️

Features:

  • Dynamic real time combat
  • Increasing intensity
  • Optimize your character
  • Build your deck carefully
  • Gather various praying cards in ancient shrines and sites
  • Uncover the secrets behind the spirits' bursts of violence

We can't wait for you to dive into Racine!

Play now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1793170/Racine/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36378/UNIQUE_ROGUELIKE_DECKBUILDERS/

