A Walk With My Dog update for 6 February 2023

A couple of minor fixes

A Walk With My Dog update for 6 February 2023 · Build 10489320

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Recycle achievement is no longer granted without actually bringing back a plastic bottle
  • Fixed an issue where dog could dig up stuff while being far away
  • Added some extra text lines when you "play" with the ants
  • Added a little hint to the apple tree that will sometimes pop up

