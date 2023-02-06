- Recycle achievement is no longer granted without actually bringing back a plastic bottle
- Fixed an issue where dog could dig up stuff while being far away
- Added some extra text lines when you "play" with the ants
- Added a little hint to the apple tree that will sometimes pop up
A Walk With My Dog update for 6 February 2023
A couple of minor fixes
