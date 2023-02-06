Age of Undead update to version 1.3.0!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.3.0:
-
the trajectory of the UAV has undergone a couple of changes, so its flight should be a bit more efficient.
-
Strategic bomber bombs sometimes (with low fps) do not spawn due to an aircraft collider, fixed.
-
changed the trigger that made the Support helicopter leave the scene, thus preventing it from remaining indefinitely on the battlefield, even if someone would have liked it :D
-
The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:
UAV
Volley of artillery
Support helicopter
Strategic bomber
UOAB
Gunship
In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Infected.
See you in the next update, Generals!
