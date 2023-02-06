Age of Undead update to version 1.3.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 10489281 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 16:32:38 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.3.0:

the trajectory of the UAV has undergone a couple of changes, so its flight should be a bit more efficient.

Strategic bomber bombs sometimes (with low fps) do not spawn due to an aircraft collider, fixed.

changed the trigger that made the Support helicopter leave the scene, thus preventing it from remaining indefinitely on the battlefield, even if someone would have liked it :D

The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:

UAV

Volley of artillery

Support helicopter

Strategic bomber

UOAB

Gunship

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Infected.

See you in the next update, Generals!