Age of Undead update for 6 February 2023

Age of Undead update to version 1.3.0!

Age of Undead update to version 1.3.0!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.3.0:

  • the trajectory of the UAV has undergone a couple of changes, so its flight should be a bit more efficient.

  • Strategic bomber bombs sometimes (with low fps) do not spawn due to an aircraft collider, fixed.

  • changed the trigger that made the Support helicopter leave the scene, thus preventing it from remaining indefinitely on the battlefield, even if someone would have liked it :D

  • The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:
    UAV
    Volley of artillery
    Support helicopter
    Strategic bomber
    UOAB
    Gunship

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Infected.

See you in the next update, Generals!

