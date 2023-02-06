 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Army of Ruin update for 6 February 2023

Early Access Update #13 - Bugfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 10489204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today we're releasing a small hotfix fixing a few issues introduced in past week's update, and adding a small feature to Selina's skill so it can be used even if she's at full health:

Gameplay changes:

  • Added new challenges for the equipment added in the last update.
  • Selina's skill now also curses nearby enemies, and it can be activated even at full health. Selina was the only character with a skill that couldn't be used at any time, which felt weird, and didn't combine well with the newly added War Drum trinket. Adding a secondary effect means the skill is useful even at full health.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Lock Cursor tooltip text
  • Fixed Elemental Overload text overflowing into the next line.
  • Fixed Volume sliders being placed at the wrong position when opening the sound settings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1918041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1918042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link