Early Access Update #13 - Bugfix update

Hi! Today we're releasing a small hotfix fixing a few issues introduced in past week's update, and adding a small feature to Selina's skill so it can be used even if she's at full health:
Gameplay changes:
- Added new challenges for the equipment added in the last update.
- Selina's skill now also curses nearby enemies, and it can be activated even at full health. Selina was the only character with a skill that couldn't be used at any time, which felt weird, and didn't combine well with the newly added War Drum trinket. Adding a secondary effect means the skill is useful even at full health.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Lock Cursor tooltip text
- Fixed Elemental Overload text overflowing into the next line.
- Fixed Volume sliders being placed at the wrong position when opening the sound settings.
Changed files in this update