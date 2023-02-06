Early Access Update #13 - Bugfix update

Hi! Today we're releasing a small hotfix fixing a few issues introduced in past week's update, and adding a small feature to Selina's skill so it can be used even if she's at full health:

Gameplay changes:

Added new challenges for the equipment added in the last update.

Selina's skill now also curses nearby enemies, and it can be activated even at full health. Selina was the only character with a skill that couldn't be used at any time, which felt weird, and didn't combine well with the newly added War Drum trinket. Adding a secondary effect means the skill is useful even at full health.

Bugfixes: