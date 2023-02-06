 Skip to content

HELLSEED update for 6 February 2023

HELLSEED UPDATE #7: 02-06-2023 (THE FOREST BUG)

HELLSEED UPDATE #7: 02-06-2023 (THE FOREST BUG)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,

Today we have published a new update that fixes a blocking bug that appeared after the previous update.
Thanks to Lucius user that notify us the problem :).

I don't want to spoil anything, I want only to say that the problem was blocking, in the sense that it didn't allow to continue the game.

OIther improvements are:

  • Added a Confirmation dialog when clicking on Exit button
  • Removed a black line graphics glitch that appeared on some corners in the house
  • Graphics presets now works better
  • Some other bugfixes

Hope you are enjoying the game.
Stay tuned.

PROFENIX STUDIO

