HELLSEED UPDATE #7: 02-06-2023 (THE FOREST BUG)

Hi guys,
Today we have published a new update that fixes a blocking bug that appeared after the previous update.
Thanks to Lucius user that notify us the problem :).
I don't want to spoil anything, I want only to say that the problem was blocking, in the sense that it didn't allow to continue the game.
OIther improvements are:
- Added a Confirmation dialog when clicking on Exit button
- Removed a black line graphics glitch that appeared on some corners in the house
- Graphics presets now works better
- Some other bugfixes
Hope you are enjoying the game.
Stay tuned.
PROFENIX STUDIO
