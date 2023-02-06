HELLSEED UPDATE #7: 02-06-2023 (THE FOREST BUG)

Hi guys,

Today we have published a new update that fixes a blocking bug that appeared after the previous update.

Thanks to Lucius user that notify us the problem :).

I don't want to spoil anything, I want only to say that the problem was blocking, in the sense that it didn't allow to continue the game.

OIther improvements are:

Added a Confirmation dialog when clicking on Exit button

Removed a black line graphics glitch that appeared on some corners in the house

Graphics presets now works better

Some other bugfixes

Hope you are enjoying the game.

Stay tuned.

PROFENIX STUDIO