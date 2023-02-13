Patch 1.2.466

Hi again cat lovers!

Here's a patch with a bunch of fixes to issues we found and encountered by the community.

We're still working on another update with new content. It's gonna take a bit longer but I hope you're looking forward to it!

Oh, and while you're here, we have a little request: We're trying to hit 1,000 reviews by our 1-year anniversary on April 14th, so we'd love to hear your thoughts! If you haven't reviewed us already, we'd really appreciate it if you took a couple of minutes to do so, it really helps people find our cozy lil game! We really appreciate every single review! Thanks!! 🐱

🐱Points with this icon were Community Suggestions or bug reports!

Changes:

Removed the winter theme on main menu

General fixes:

🐱 Wall mounted decorations are always considered 'passable' and no longer block AI pathfinding.

🐱 Hiring the post-game staff & re-adopting Forever Home cats now spends the resources they require.

Fixed build cost of outside floors incorrectly showing as '0' even when it's not.

Can now properly attach Wall mounted decorations when turned left or right

🐱 The game will now automatically remove wall mounted decorations when a wall is removed, so they no longer float in mid-air.

🐱 Fixed a rare issue of time getting stuck when cancelling certain UI’s using the ESC key.

🐱 Fixed a rare crash when skipping to morning.

Controller fixes:

Fixed bug where you could open a shop while already being in the shop with a controller

Fixed some selection issues in the Shrine if using a controller.

Changed cancelling the 'move furniture mode' to B on a controller.

Changed continuing the end of shift to A on a controller.

Here's a little tease for something new in the next update! 🐱💤



Thanks!