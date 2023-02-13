 Skip to content

Cat Cafe Manager update for 13 February 2023

Patch 1.2.466

Patch 1.2.466

Build 10489194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again cat lovers!
Here's a patch with a bunch of fixes to issues we found and encountered by the community.
We're still working on another update with new content. It's gonna take a bit longer but I hope you're looking forward to it!

Oh, and while you're here, we have a little request: We're trying to hit 1,000 reviews by our 1-year anniversary on April 14th, so we'd love to hear your thoughts! If you haven't reviewed us already, we'd really appreciate it if you took a couple of minutes to do so, it really helps people find our cozy lil game! We really appreciate every single review! Thanks!! 🐱

🐱Points with this icon were Community Suggestions or bug reports!

Changes:
  • Removed the winter theme on main menu
General fixes:
  • 🐱 Wall mounted decorations are always considered 'passable' and no longer block AI pathfinding.
  • 🐱 Hiring the post-game staff & re-adopting Forever Home cats now spends the resources they require.
  • Fixed build cost of outside floors incorrectly showing as '0' even when it's not.
  • Can now properly attach Wall mounted decorations when turned left or right
  • 🐱 The game will now automatically remove wall mounted decorations when a wall is removed, so they no longer float in mid-air.
  • 🐱 Fixed a rare issue of time getting stuck when cancelling certain UI’s using the ESC key.
  • 🐱 Fixed a rare crash when skipping to morning.
Controller fixes:
  • Fixed bug where you could open a shop while already being in the shop with a controller
  • Fixed some selection issues in the Shrine if using a controller.
  • Changed cancelling the 'move furniture mode' to B on a controller.
  • Changed continuing the end of shift to A on a controller.

Here's a little tease for something new in the next update! 🐱💤

Thanks!

  • Rick

