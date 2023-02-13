Patch 1.2.466

Hi again cat lovers!
Here's a patch with a bunch of fixes to issues we found and encountered by the community.
We're still working on another update with new content. It's gonna take a bit longer but I hope you're looking forward to it!
Oh, and while you're here, we have a little request: We're trying to hit 1,000 reviews by our 1-year anniversary on April 14th, so we'd love to hear your thoughts! If you haven't reviewed us already, we'd really appreciate it if you took a couple of minutes to do so, it really helps people find our cozy lil game! We really appreciate every single review! Thanks!! 🐱
🐱Points with this icon were Community Suggestions or bug reports!
Changes:
- Removed the winter theme on main menu
General fixes:
- 🐱 Wall mounted decorations are always considered 'passable' and no longer block AI pathfinding.
- 🐱 Hiring the post-game staff & re-adopting Forever Home cats now spends the resources they require.
- Fixed build cost of outside floors incorrectly showing as '0' even when it's not.
- Can now properly attach Wall mounted decorations when turned left or right
- 🐱 The game will now automatically remove wall mounted decorations when a wall is removed, so they no longer float in mid-air.
- 🐱 Fixed a rare issue of time getting stuck when cancelling certain UI’s using the ESC key.
- 🐱 Fixed a rare crash when skipping to morning.
Controller fixes:
- Fixed bug where you could open a shop while already being in the shop with a controller
- Fixed some selection issues in the Shrine if using a controller.
- Changed cancelling the 'move furniture mode' to B on a controller.
- Changed continuing the end of shift to A on a controller.
Here's a little tease for something new in the next update! 🐱💤
Thanks!
- Rick
Changed files in this update