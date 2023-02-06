Optimization Added 250,350 size maps
BUG 64 people are designated on the building, after the automatic filling adjustment, it becomes 24, resulting in a negative number of idlers
Optimization After setting the prohibition of infectious diseases, snail monsters will not be spawned on the border in the later stage
Optimization can pause or resume construction in batches by selecting boxes
Optimized to increase the function of batch copy facility
Optimized Diagnosis table can be rotated
Optimization trading desk can be rotated
Optimize border trade port can be rotated
BUG The upper limit of product quantity settings for fishing docks and mines did not take effect
Optimized to record the difficulty level in the last opening setting
领地：种田与征战 update for 6 February 2023
2-6 Bug fixes and experience optimization
Optimization Added 250,350 size maps
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update