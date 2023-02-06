 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

领地：种田与征战 update for 6 February 2023

2-6 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10489173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization Added 250,350 size maps
BUG 64 people are designated on the building, after the automatic filling adjustment, it becomes 24, resulting in a negative number of idlers
Optimization After setting the prohibition of infectious diseases, snail monsters will not be spawned on the border in the later stage
Optimization can pause or resume construction in batches by selecting boxes
Optimized to increase the function of batch copy facility
Optimized Diagnosis table can be rotated
Optimization trading desk can be rotated
Optimize border trade port can be rotated
BUG The upper limit of product quantity settings for fishing docks and mines did not take effect
Optimized to record the difficulty level in the last opening setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link