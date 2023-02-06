2-6 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimization Added 250,350 size maps

BUG 64 people are designated on the building, after the automatic filling adjustment, it becomes 24, resulting in a negative number of idlers

Optimization After setting the prohibition of infectious diseases, snail monsters will not be spawned on the border in the later stage

Optimization can pause or resume construction in batches by selecting boxes

Optimized to increase the function of batch copy facility

Optimized Diagnosis table can be rotated

Optimization trading desk can be rotated

Optimize border trade port can be rotated

BUG The upper limit of product quantity settings for fishing docks and mines did not take effect

Optimized to record the difficulty level in the last opening setting