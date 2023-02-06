Difficulty selection update

Select game difficulty level for single player and hosted servers
Easy
- Starting Weapon: Shotgun 1100
- Additional starting supplies
- No key cards required (all areas unlocked)
- Low difficulty AI
- Slow zombie movement
- Low zombie health
Normal
- Starting Weapon: Pistol 1911
- Lite starting supplies
- Key cards required
- Medium zombie movement
- Medium zombie health
Challenging
- No starting weapon
- No starting supplies
- Key cards required
- Fast zombie movement
- High zombie health
Changed files in this update