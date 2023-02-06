 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Variant 22 update for 6 February 2023

Difficulty selection update

Share · View all patches · Build 10489028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Select game difficulty level for single player and hosted servers

Easy

  • Starting Weapon: Shotgun 1100
  • Additional starting supplies
  • No key cards required (all areas unlocked)
  • Low difficulty AI
  • Slow zombie movement
  • Low zombie health

Normal

  • Starting Weapon: Pistol 1911
  • Lite starting supplies
  • Key cards required
  • Medium zombie movement
  • Medium zombie health

Challenging

  • No starting weapon
  • No starting supplies
  • Key cards required
  • Fast zombie movement
  • High zombie health

Changed files in this update

Depot 2228221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link