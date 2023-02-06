Update 1.1.4

-
Increased character control sensitivity.
Changed running animations when aiming.
Fixed a bug where the character turned his head to the side when shooting.
Fixed character sliding when shooting.
Roll animation has been fixed.
Roll physics fixed.
Fixed animations in the "parallel world".
The appearance of the character in the "parallel world" has been redesigned.
Fixed the position of the hands when using a rifle.
Sword attack animation has been sped up.
Resurrection time reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
Pistol damage increased from 36 to 40.
Shotgun damage increased from 80 to 85.
Shotgun ammo increased from 8 to 12.
Shotgun reload time increased from 0.5 to 0.3 seconds.
Fixed the lack of flashes of shots from weapons.
Fixed hair physics. Previously, they fell through the neck.
