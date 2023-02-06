 Skip to content

Succubus With Guns update for 6 February 2023

Update 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10488991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased character control sensitivity.

  • Changed running animations when aiming.

  • Fixed a bug where the character turned his head to the side when shooting.

  • Fixed character sliding when shooting.

  • Roll animation has been fixed.

  • Roll physics fixed.

  • Fixed animations in the "parallel world".

  • The appearance of the character in the "parallel world" has been redesigned.

  • Fixed the position of the hands when using a rifle.

  • Sword attack animation has been sped up.

  • Resurrection time reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.

  • Pistol damage increased from 36 to 40.

  • Shotgun damage increased from 80 to 85.

  • Shotgun ammo increased from 8 to 12.

  • Shotgun reload time increased from 0.5 to 0.3 seconds.

  • Fixed the lack of flashes of shots from weapons.

  • Fixed hair physics. Previously, they fell through the neck.

