Emma's Armaments ver 1.1.4 has been released!

Additional content for Emma's Armaments has been implemented.

This is a major update on the scale of the main game!

![](https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoNr-KqakAEuy5h?format= jpg&name=large)

Number of items 94 → 185

Alchemy patterns 53 → 118

4 additional dungeons and special dungeons implemented

Additional scenario on the scale of the main story featuring the father

The game will be released on February 7, 2012.

We will also have the game's first 30% off sale starting 2/7!

Please take this opportunity to play!