Legend of Feather update for 6 February 2023

V1.0.1.3 version update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The overall movement speed of all monsters and characters has been increased to improve the rhythm of the game.
  2. Adjusted the layers of the scene treasure chest and spirit veins.
  3. The death animation of monsters has been sped up.
  4. Added pickup sound effects.

Changed files in this update

