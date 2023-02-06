- The overall movement speed of all monsters and characters has been increased to improve the rhythm of the game.
- Adjusted the layers of the scene treasure chest and spirit veins.
- The death animation of monsters has been sped up.
- Added pickup sound effects.
Legend of Feather update for 6 February 2023
V1.0.1.3 version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
