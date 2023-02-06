Airborne Expansion 🗺️ Map and Villages

Our biggest map ever

The new Trailmakers expansion will take place in a brand new map: the biggest that we ever made! This new campaign experience will be focused on air vehicles. And there is a good reason: you’ll be travelling through a group of islands floating up in the sky. To complete all missions you’ll need to master the art of flight.

Every region will challenge your skills: from the green floating islands of Skylands to the threatening Ancient Dunes where big remains of archaic creatures rest. The level of danger varies from zone to zone. You’ll have a reasonably calm time around the village of Driftvile, but the adventure gets more risky the more you approach the Pirate Peak. Get ready to fight them!



Early map concept art

Airborne villages

Villages? In Trailmakers? Yes, that’s correct.

For the very first time, this campaign includes villages that you can explore. Each of them has unique architecture, aesthetic and feeling. In addition, in certain areas of the map you can find buildings that were once magnificent. Search well to find The Eye of the Needle, the old satellite dish and many other secrets to uncover.



Early village concept art

How does it sound? What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

