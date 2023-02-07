New Update Available!

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

An excitingly hot update is waiting for you in the game!

You now have access to the new Charms feature! Collect Charms in 5 different rarities – from dating or gacha! Each type of Charm has a unique bonus, like a boost to personality traits, cash rewards, enigmas or extra turns, while the strength of the bonus depends on the rarity of the Charm. You can equip each girl with your individual selection of up to 5 Charms, using the Charms section for your girl. Check it out and benefit from loads of awesome boosts and bonuses!

For general game Maintenance, we've fixed several

graphic issues, as well as some problems with sticker rewards and the tournament icon.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team