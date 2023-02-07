 Skip to content

Booty Calls update for 7 February 2023

New Update Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10488854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

An excitingly hot update is waiting for you in the game!

You now have access to the new Charms feature! Collect Charms in 5 different rarities – from dating or gacha! Each type of Charm has a unique bonus, like a boost to personality traits, cash rewards, enigmas or extra turns, while the strength of the bonus depends on the rarity of the Charm. You can equip each girl with your individual selection of up to 5 Charms, using the Charms section for your girl. Check it out and benefit from loads of awesome boosts and bonuses!

For general game Maintenance, we've fixed several
graphic issues, as well as some problems with sticker rewards and the tournament icon.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!
Your Booty Calls Team

Changed files in this update

Booty Calls MacOSX Depot 823551
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows Depot 823552
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows (x64) Depot 823553
  • Loading history…
