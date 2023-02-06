Achievements Update Now Live

• Calories now shown on Tab UI

• Players can now become underweight, overweight and obese

• Obese players have max energy of 60% and higher chance to burp after eating or drinking

• Overweight players have a max energy of 80% and slightly higher chance to burp after eating or drinking

• Underweight players have max energy of 80%

• Player can not run if they are at 0 calories or obese (92kg or above)

• Lung Capacity now shown in Notebook

As before, smoking will decrease lung capacity, while spending energy has a chance to increase lung capacity. However, Smoking too much can lead to permanent damage, which will be shown as “Black • • Lung” in the notebook. “Black Lung” cannot be repaired and provides a permanent debuff.

• Fixed Winston pub response “Sound” missing a full stop

• Fixed red phone box floating slightly

• Fixed extractor fan screws travelling too deep when installing

• Fixed rotation issue with Harold’s radiator

• Game will default to 60.0FOV if it tries to load an FOV lower than 60.0. This is to prevent the “grey screen” bug some users have experienced

• Added several new newspaper hint strings, making reading newspapers more useful for discovering hidden features

• Washing dishes now pays £1.50 an hour, down from £4.00

• Fixed ordering Harolds catalogue Shelves delivering cabinets

• Fixed catalogues floating in the phone box

• Added Stat tracking to the notebook under the Stats tab

• Tracked stats include the following:

• Current weight

• Alcohol consumed

• Lung capacity

• Earnings from scrap, gambling, benefits, work and rent

• Convictions served for jail time, fines, community service

• Bricks placed

• Shingles placed

• Concrete poured

• No-fines poured

• Jobs completed

• Step counter

• Ladder step counter

• Newspaper articles read

• Smallest property rented

• Largest property rented

• New 25 Achievements:

• What a Thrill

• It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

• Lods of emone

• You might have a problem...

• You're barred

• H. "Two breakfasts" Abiff

• Black Lung

• Benefits Cheat

• Doing Bird

• Ton of money

• Agoost

• Harolds

• Secret Tory

• If I told you to jump off a cliff, would you?

• I'm alright, Jack

• All the gear and no idea

• Brickie

• Knows their stuff

• Union's not going to like this

• Slinging the lead

• Jobber

• London Estate

• Not paid for overtime

• High rise

• Fine for thee but not for me

• Fixed issue where winston dialogue would be incorrect if player blocked them for too long

• Vehicles will now teleport to the nearest available waypoint when they find themselves stuck for 10 seconds or longer - unless they are being blocked by the player

• Winston’s delivery lorry now loads furniture much more efficiently. Depending on the size of the furniture, Winston can now load up to 8 pieces of furniture

• Winston’s delivery lorry can now deliver up to 4 windows and doors in one go (up from 2)

• Minor UI fix for window and door style numbers showing incorrect amount when opening style select page

• Can now pay Winston £5.00 to unload your deliveries for you

• Fixed Post-Modern Window lintels not allowing mortar placement

• Optimisation: Minor CPU strain work removing code logs that potentially cause stutter

• Optimisation: adjusted tree and bush LODs

• Optimisation: Added Window LODs the remove transparency

• Optimisation: new more aggressive occlusion culling

• Optimisation: Reduced the amount of possible damage indicators shown at one time

• Totter now voiced by Lolipopgi (https://www.twitch.tv/lolipopgi)

• Fixed issue with Tamsin dialogue after she cleans up an empty drink

• Fixed soft-lock when asking Grafters or Yuppies about their repair issues

• Bunch of spelling issues in various dialogues fixed

• Fixed player placement when entering conversation with Tenants who are in the pub

• Softened lighting in the pub and for the street lights

• Fixed TV text visual issue

• Fixed issue where tenants wouldn’t believe the player had fixed their property even after repairing it, as the property value wouldn’t be calculated till players had opened up the notebook

• Fixed issue where the Sheffingham Task Talk with [Tenant] wouldn’t be replaced correctly even after repairing the property

• Fixed issue where extractor fans wouldn’t always secure when screwed in

• Fixed extractor fan in caravan having nails that turn in too far

• Fixed soft-lock caused by placing furniture during fine rotating

• Added Wooden Panelling tool tip

• Can no add mortar to gaps of bricks that are sat underneath No-Fines walls

• Fixed loaded nails sometimes sparkling

• Fixed IQ’ERE catalogue writing Sink W/ Drainboard as “oven” rather than “counter”

• Fixed Kashmiran sign off dialogue using the sign on line

• Sheffingham Tasks now update correctly when signing on / signing off from benefits

• Fixed ordering Harold’s Double Sink delivery Harold’s Sink W/ Drainboard

• Fixed blue counter for Agoost Utility Cabinet not having wood grain texture

• Fixed wall corner cabinets colour labels being incorrect in Agoost catalogue

• Fixed placing heavy furniture preventing sprint & jump

• No longer get the effects of a hangover if players sleep more than 1 day

• Remove Tarpaulin task now completed when selling a property

• Fixed property doors being locked when retiring

• Jimmy should no longer complain about player smell during the intro job

• Fixed UI issue with trying to wash dishes past maximum possible energy

Enjoy!

Greg