Achievements Update Now Live

• Calories now shown on Tab UI
• Players can now become underweight, overweight and obese
• Obese players have max energy of 60% and higher chance to burp after eating or drinking
• Overweight players have a max energy of 80% and slightly higher chance to burp after eating or drinking
• Underweight players have max energy of 80%
• Player can not run if they are at 0 calories or obese (92kg or above)
• Lung Capacity now shown in Notebook
As before, smoking will decrease lung capacity, while spending energy has a chance to increase lung capacity. However, Smoking too much can lead to permanent damage, which will be shown as “Black • • Lung” in the notebook. “Black Lung” cannot be repaired and provides a permanent debuff.
• Fixed Winston pub response “Sound” missing a full stop
• Fixed red phone box floating slightly
• Fixed extractor fan screws travelling too deep when installing
• Fixed rotation issue with Harold’s radiator
• Game will default to 60.0FOV if it tries to load an FOV lower than 60.0. This is to prevent the “grey screen” bug some users have experienced
• Added several new newspaper hint strings, making reading newspapers more useful for discovering hidden features
• Washing dishes now pays £1.50 an hour, down from £4.00
• Fixed ordering Harolds catalogue Shelves delivering cabinets
• Fixed catalogues floating in the phone box
• Added Stat tracking to the notebook under the Stats tab
• Tracked stats include the following:
• Current weight
• Alcohol consumed
• Lung capacity
• Earnings from scrap, gambling, benefits, work and rent
• Convictions served for jail time, fines, community service
• Bricks placed
• Shingles placed
• Concrete poured
• No-fines poured
• Jobs completed
• Step counter
• Ladder step counter
• Newspaper articles read
• Smallest property rented
• Largest property rented
• New 25 Achievements:
• What a Thrill
• It was the best of times, it was the worst of times
• Lods of emone
• You might have a problem...
• You're barred
• H. "Two breakfasts" Abiff
• Black Lung
• Benefits Cheat
• Doing Bird
• Ton of money
• Agoost
• Harolds
• Secret Tory
• If I told you to jump off a cliff, would you?
• I'm alright, Jack
• All the gear and no idea
• Brickie
• Knows their stuff
• Union's not going to like this
• Slinging the lead
• Jobber
• London Estate
• Not paid for overtime
• High rise
• Fine for thee but not for me
• Fixed issue where winston dialogue would be incorrect if player blocked them for too long
• Vehicles will now teleport to the nearest available waypoint when they find themselves stuck for 10 seconds or longer - unless they are being blocked by the player
• Winston’s delivery lorry now loads furniture much more efficiently. Depending on the size of the furniture, Winston can now load up to 8 pieces of furniture
• Winston’s delivery lorry can now deliver up to 4 windows and doors in one go (up from 2)
• Minor UI fix for window and door style numbers showing incorrect amount when opening style select page
• Can now pay Winston £5.00 to unload your deliveries for you
• Fixed Post-Modern Window lintels not allowing mortar placement
• Optimisation: Minor CPU strain work removing code logs that potentially cause stutter
• Optimisation: adjusted tree and bush LODs
• Optimisation: Added Window LODs the remove transparency
• Optimisation: new more aggressive occlusion culling
• Optimisation: Reduced the amount of possible damage indicators shown at one time
• Totter now voiced by Lolipopgi (https://www.twitch.tv/lolipopgi)
• Fixed issue with Tamsin dialogue after she cleans up an empty drink
• Fixed soft-lock when asking Grafters or Yuppies about their repair issues
• Bunch of spelling issues in various dialogues fixed
• Fixed player placement when entering conversation with Tenants who are in the pub
• Softened lighting in the pub and for the street lights
• Fixed TV text visual issue
• Fixed issue where tenants wouldn’t believe the player had fixed their property even after repairing it, as the property value wouldn’t be calculated till players had opened up the notebook
• Fixed issue where the Sheffingham Task Talk with [Tenant] wouldn’t be replaced correctly even after repairing the property
• Fixed issue where extractor fans wouldn’t always secure when screwed in
• Fixed extractor fan in caravan having nails that turn in too far
• Fixed soft-lock caused by placing furniture during fine rotating
• Added Wooden Panelling tool tip
• Can no add mortar to gaps of bricks that are sat underneath No-Fines walls
• Fixed loaded nails sometimes sparkling
• Fixed IQ’ERE catalogue writing Sink W/ Drainboard as “oven” rather than “counter”
• Fixed Kashmiran sign off dialogue using the sign on line
• Sheffingham Tasks now update correctly when signing on / signing off from benefits
• Fixed ordering Harold’s Double Sink delivery Harold’s Sink W/ Drainboard
• Fixed blue counter for Agoost Utility Cabinet not having wood grain texture
• Fixed wall corner cabinets colour labels being incorrect in Agoost catalogue
• Fixed placing heavy furniture preventing sprint & jump
• No longer get the effects of a hangover if players sleep more than 1 day
• Remove Tarpaulin task now completed when selling a property
• Fixed property doors being locked when retiring
• Jimmy should no longer complain about player smell during the intro job
• Fixed UI issue with trying to wash dishes past maximum possible energy
Enjoy!
Greg
Changed files in this update