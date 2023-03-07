Update 1.13 Rolling Out Now - Patch Notes

Hey everyone, a patch for F1 Manager 2022 is rolling out now across all platforms. Below are the changes implemented in this update. Thank you, as always, for your continued feedback and support.

Race Simulation

• Improvements to overtaking cars on inappropriate tyres for the current track conditions

• Improvements to weather temperature prediction towards the end of Practice and Qualifying sessions

• Fixed an error with Qualifying positions when times are within 0.001 of a second.

UI

• Fixed softlock when navigating off the bottom of the standings panel during Practice session

• Fixed UI highlight disappearing when navigating the settings menu

Localisation

• Fix for incorrect Italian string when scouting for reserve drivers