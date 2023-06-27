BOMBING!! 2: A GRAFFITI PARADISE AVAILABLE NOW

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Artists!

After many months of time and effort, Bombing!! 2: A Graffiti Paradise is finally available on Steam! It's been a long road to get here, but I'm super happy to finally release the game for y'all to play!

don't forget to check out the Bombing!! 2: A Graffiti Paradise community pages to see what other artists are making, and to share your work for all to see!

After I take some time to bask in this huge milestone I'll slowly be shifting my production focus on to more content, tools, characters and world to paint to give players even more stuff to mess around with in the coming months.

Thank you so much again for all the support, and I look forward to seeing what you create. :)

Happy painting!

Cheers,

Devon