Bound to be fixed

Hey Warlock fans!

After the last patch we’re coming in hot with another round of fixes for Project Warlock. See them below:

Fixed Additional Weapon Binding - The keys 1-0 are now hardcoded and cannot be changed - additional bindings in the controls menu are now unable to be bound to those keys. You are still able to add alternative key bindings to the weapons, for example “X” to the Axe, etc.

- The keys 1-0 are now hardcoded and cannot be changed - additional bindings in the controls menu are now unable to be bound to those keys. You are still able to add alternative key bindings to the weapons, for example “X” to the Axe, etc. Added additional binding for Claymore to the keybinding menu . You can now quick-select the Claymore whenever you need it!

. You can now quick-select the Claymore whenever you need it! Fixed Ghouls and Spiders being invincible after barrel spawn

Fixed Dynamite throw physics

Thank you for reporting the issues and your feedback, we’re constantly trying to improve our now 4-year old game, while simultaneously working on the sequel.

If you’d like to share your feedback, or report any issues with the game, please do so on the Steam forum, or our official Discord server.

As always, please share Project Warlock with your friends and leave a Steam review if you’re enjoying the game to help us reach even more players.

See you in the next update!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe