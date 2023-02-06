 Skip to content

Dimensions: Dreadnought Architect update for 6 February 2023

Hotpatch Ver-0.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10488741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Numeric Adjustment

Missile Turret
  • Increase missile reload time.
  • Increase missile slide time of some types.
  • Increase shooting range.
Kinetic Turret
  • Increase shooting range.
  • Increase damage of some types.
Detectors
  • Substantially decrease sensibility.

Bug Fix

  • Fix spawn position bug .
  • Fix verification bug when battle begin.
  • Fix Cinematic bug in design mode.

Improvement

  • Adjust weapon effects.
  • Add default derivation postion sync.
  • Adjust detection system algorithm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1739652
  • Loading history…
