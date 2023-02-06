Hotpatch Ver-0.5.5

Numeric Adjustment
Missile Turret
- Increase missile reload time.
- Increase missile slide time of some types.
- Increase shooting range.
Kinetic Turret
- Increase shooting range.
- Increase damage of some types.
Detectors
- Substantially decrease sensibility.
Bug Fix
- Fix spawn position bug .
- Fix verification bug when battle begin.
- Fix Cinematic bug in design mode.
Improvement
- Adjust weapon effects.
- Add default derivation postion sync.
- Adjust detection system algorithm.
Changed files in this update