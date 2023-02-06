A Giant Update

The Giant of Torridge Island is getting new looks and abilities in an update available now! The Giant can now take different forms depending on whether its' actions are deemed good or evil by the villagers.

If the villagers like the Giant it will become an angelic entity, gaining the ability to repair damaged objects, heal hurt villagers and wildlife and increase its mobility. At its most angelic, the Giant will glide on a cloud and not accidentally damage anything it treads over. If the villagers dislike the Giant it will become a demonic entity and be able to attack large objects. At its most demonic, the Giant will be able to create tornadoes, causing more destruction on the island.

Here is a list of all the new features added:

Implemented a new morality scale mechanic

Added 4 new transformations for the Giant

Replaced the tornado model and animations

Added the ability to heal objects

Added the ability to create tornadoes

New encyclopedia entry

New narration

New achievements

And here is a list of bug patches:

Increased growing cap from 3 to 10 levels

Fixed villagers spawning on-top of newly built houses

Fixed issue where houses could rotate randomly while being carried

Unfortunately current projections are that the game will miss its official launch at the end of February and will need a little more time to ensure that the launch state of the game reaches its true potential and includes all the promised content set out at the start of its early access availability.

Thanks for playing and hopefully the project will be ready for a full release soon!