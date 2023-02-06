Weekly Update 350: Get ready for the New Beginning!

Hello Community!

This time we are bringing another batch of changes that prepare us for the Gloria Victis 1.0 release that will take place... TOMORROW!

We would like to invite all of you to the New Beginning servers that will start tomorrow at 3 PM UTC! Join the new servers and start writing your history!

Even though this is the last day before that important date, be sure that for the next hours, we will be releasing a number of tweaks and improvements that will make us ready for the New Beginning! Be sure to join our Discord to receive the latest news and be a part of the daily discussions with other players and developers!

We would also like to present to you our Gloria Victis 1.0 Launch Trailer:



Be sure to like, comment and subscribe!

Today’s update brings a lot of important improvements and fixes as well as a new crafting UI, and a Guild Heraldry skin for horses!

Without any further delay, let’s see what this week’s update brings!



_The screenshot’s authors were awarded.Shin_UnificationSword, Shamo and Thunderclash – check your Ambers!_

Changelog v.0.9.9.9.9 Beta

New Glory Season

The New Glory season will start with the release of the game, on Tuesday, the 7th of February. Also, we’d like to remind you that the last day of the season – Monday, the 6th of February – will be a dedicated day of the season's end. It will not be possible to earn or lose the Nation Points on this day and the scoreboards of other season-based rankings (Glory and Arena) will be frozen then. However, it is the last chance to donate your NP to your guild as the Guild Points. When the new season starts, the Nation Points collected by a player will count from 0 as the new season will begin.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last around 2 months (depending on the current updates schedule) and the top players are rewarded with unique titles and gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so draw your weapons and fight your way to the top!

New Crafting UI

This week marks a significant improvement in the crafting system, as we have implemented a new crafting window UI filled with quality-of-life improvements, updated visuals, and better optimization.

From now on, the crafting UI will have two slots for recipes to be displayed at a time, making it easier to craft the components required to craft the final item. We have also added a better display of the chance to craft an item of a certain reinforcement level.

What's more, from now on, if there will be over 10 crafts of the same material queued, these materials will be crafted in a bulk of 10 in one craft. This bulk craft will take the same amount of time as the sum of 10 separate crafts and give the same amount of materials and experience.

Reworked Crafting Quests (soon)

This week, we wanted to introduce reworked crafting quests, however, due to an unexpected bug we need to postpone their implementation till tomorrow. Unfortunately, this means that the crafting quests will be disabled today. We believe, however, that these changes will be worthwhile to wait for, as they will greatly improve the feeling of these quests as well as enable more players to participate in this kind of activity. Below you can read more about what will change in the crafting quests with Gloria Victis 1.0:

The crafting quests will now be moved to the questboard system, making them more accessible for all players. Upon collecting a crafting quest from the questboard and completing it, there is an 8 hour cooldown until another quest can be taken. However, we have divided the crafting quest into three regions: Pilgrim’s Rock, the outer ring of the map, and Capital Cities. Each region has its own cooldown, meaning that a player can take a total of three crafting quests (1 per region) before needing to wait through the cooldown. What's more, the Crafting Quests' rewards will also vary based on the risk factor of the area they are at!

Waking up the game world

This week our artists and level designers took some time to bring more life to the capital cities of all three nations. From now on, NPCs in these important cities will have more options of animations to play, as we have implemented yet another batch of new animations to the game.



On top of that, as we have mentioned in the previous patch, this week brings the extension of the ragdoll system to animals! From now on, not only human NPCs but also animals will have a full ragdoll system implemented. Be sure to check it out!



We believe that these changes will improve the liveliness of the game world, making it even more interesting and immersive!

New Horse Skin

We are also introducing another Horse Skin. Based on the feedback of our Community, today we are adding a horse skin that will pick up the colors of the Coat of Arms that the player uses on the shield!





Every two-week video contest

We cannot stress enough our happiness and gratitude to see such nice videos posted by our active community! This week, we have chosen a few combat videos, that will be rewarded with the main reward of 2000 ambers:

Jondalar, for his own version of Gloria Victis trailer



Wintar, for a video showing his Spartan-like spear skills



Kae, for the video showcasing the amazing halberd usage in a group fight



Quality of Life

Quartermasters on Temples spawn without the need to upgrade any part of the Temple.

Adjusted the guild level for door control to level 50 instead of 80.

Adjusted the Glory level requirements for top tier recipes at the Glory Shop: Bulat, Beast Leather and Old Animal Tendon Bowstring change the required level from 70 to 35, and Dziwer recipe changes from level 30 to 20.

Adjusted the loot tables of certain low-level NPCs.

Changed how top skill for horse archers triggers. From now on it will be triggered upon releasing the arrow.

Increased the ammo capacity of a trebuchet in the starting quest area.

Tweaks to the new combat tutorial quest.

Added a new tutorial quest to learn about the depot system.

From now on, hints will automatically close after 2 minutes.

Adjusted the Battle Point gain during sieges for destroying ballistas.

Added Battle Point gain during sieges for destroying doors.

Improved the quality of textures on the painting in the Pride Long Forgotten Event.

Added Discord invitation link to the main menu.

Fixes