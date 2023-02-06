 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ski3 update for 6 February 2023

0.9.0 Beta - February 6, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10488557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Tweaked Yeti's movement speed a bit more on the higher difficulty.
  2. Because of the increased speed and changes to the AI, the Yeti will now spawn less frequent. It's also not final, because the plan is to have roaming Yetis instead, but this will take a bit more time, because it adds a few other problems.

Fixes:

  1. Fixed some camera collision issues of the issues that were happening in the caves and lightning bugs upon existing. However, it's not fully complete.
  2. Minor collision / stuck issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link