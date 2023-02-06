0.9.0 Beta - February 6, 2023

Changes:
- Tweaked Yeti's movement speed a bit more on the higher difficulty.
- Because of the increased speed and changes to the AI, the Yeti will now spawn less frequent. It's also not final, because the plan is to have roaming Yetis instead, but this will take a bit more time, because it adds a few other problems.
Fixes:
- Fixed some camera collision issues of the issues that were happening in the caves and lightning bugs upon existing. However, it's not fully complete.
- Minor collision / stuck issues.
Changed files in this update