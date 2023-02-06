Update 0.81.5

Greetings Wielders!

Version 0.81.5 is released and it brings some new exciting features. The update has been on the public test realm for a week and we are eager for everyone to experience the additions and improvements that we have done.

Some of the things described in the roadmap have already been implemented and we hope you enjoy them. It’s quite the list so we won’t go through it all but if you want to read every little bit of detail just scroll down to below the signature.

So what’s new? We have added gates on adventure maps and started to discuss how we want to implement sieges in Songs of Conquest. If you want to join that discussion, comment here or join our discord!



Keep your friends close and your enemies at bay!

We have also added something we call Raider’s Market although that name might change later. Somewhere to sell your ill-gotten loot when the inventory of your Wielder might seem a little packed. This mysterious market has already appeared in some of our maps, ready to sell you both powerful and less impactful items, depending on the size of your wielder's coin purse.



Do you really need three pairs of boots? Probably. You should also buy a new hat, the one you have doesn’t go well with those horns.

Three new skirmish maps have entered the lists with more on the way in the coming months. Another sought after content and our own cartographers have been hard at work creating these for everyone’s enjoyment. The new maps are called Triad Pass, Proving Ground and Divided.



Our opinions on this map are far from divided, we all agree it’s great!

There used to be a time when ranged units couldn’t use melee attacks if they were reloading but that time is now over. Those pesky militias can now still pose a threat even though they are cranking up their trusty crossbows, redying themselves for their next shot!

Another absolute highlight is that we have changed the rule where enemies stopped after just getting blasted by one effect when pushed back, something that our community has been asking for. Now the battlefield is open for even more complicated and sneaky maneuvers.



It reminds us of the old expression, “when push comes to shove”.

We have also added some UI quality of life improvements, like a button that upgrades your wielder’s troops without having to go into the upgrade menu! Sometimes it’s those little things that we only find after playtesting that makes all the difference.

Like we said, the list is quite long, filled with big and small things. We feel great about this update and we are happy to say that there is much more on the horizon and the road towards full release is filled with awesome updates.

So stay tuned and look ahead!

/The Lavapotion team

Changelog v0.81

Additions

Artifact market added

Added gates on adventure map plus garrison when buying town walls

New skirmish maps

Triad Pass, Divided, Proving Grounds

Option to enable End turn confirmation popup. This will be shown if any non defending wielder has lots of moves left

7 new random events for Rana faction

Notable bugfixes

Fixed several issues with troop auras

Fixed bug where pause menu could become bugged if left open while exiting battle

Fixed a bug where buttons could become unresponsive in the pre-battle screen

Fixed a bug where artifact inventory could get full and cause index-out-of-range exception

Adventure

Fixed dialogue bug where game couldn’t find nearby enemy wielder that was in a town

Battle

Ranged units that are reloading can now still perform melee attacks

Repel spell now continues pushing the target even if it triggers mines, attacks of opportunity, etc

Acid Cloud spell now deals damage on each step

If turn timers are active, show the time left for your opponent when it’s their turn

UI

Add small entry transition to kingdom menus

In all game lobbies, human players now default to a randomly selected faction, while AI players default to “unknown random faction”

Fixed exception when deleting numbers using backspace when editing turn timer settings

Missing trait bonuses in research codex should now appear

Missing info for garrison in building codex should now appear

Prevent host migration popups after player has reached win/lose screen

Allow double clicking rewards in “select one menu”

Added a convenience button for upgrading vanilla troops within the troop pool in the troop purchase menu

Added upgrade button in wielder interaction header for troops where whole stack can be upgraded

Beacons of Power indicator on player banner in queue in Adventure (shown only if Beacons of Power is a part of the map objectives)

Threat level colors has been reviewed and updated

Visual update on the partnership-picker (teams/co-op) in lobby

Added faction based backgrounds to menus where wielder is interacting with an owned map entity (town, troop producing entities, rally points)

Added Spell Damage Power attribute to Wielder sheet, Level up menu and trading menu when it has modifications (is not zero)

Added wielder class label to each wielder in Codex

Added Win condition to map select menu

Re-layout of wielder trading menu

Fixed issue with rally point menu endlessly switching towns

Multiplayer

Added map settings option for affecting initial size of neutral hostile enemies

Fixed issue with online save games and host migration that could lead to exceptions later on because of ID collisions on entities in the game

Fixed issue with gamestate checksum mismatches after host migration

Fixed bug in hotseat where it was possible to see names of items that should be hidden under fog on parts of the map explored by other players

Fixed bug where a team might lose a round of progress in construction of their buildings when simultaneous turns was turned on

AI - Adventure

Fixed a bug that made the AI think that going through a teleport is always closer than just walking

Fixed bug related to using the wrong distance, in some cases, when comparing length/cost between two positions to target.

Fixed issue with creating too many recruitment options for the same cities/settlements

Fixed bug where the retreat option was scored unreasonably low, making it not selected as often as it should

Added prototype improvement for hostile/choke detection

Improved usage of pathing to create more efficient traversal

Improved interaction logic resulting in more consistent behavior when interacting the with adventure map

Added support for Artifact Market interaction

Added budget system to enable a thrifty AI

Random Map Generator

Added wide connections for layouts. Used by adding “wide” : true to a connection node.

Added guard tier for layout and blueprint. Current tier levels are Random (default), Low, Medium and High.

Added guard tier settings for layouts. Used by adding “guardTier” : “Random” to a connection or child node.

Added guard tier settings for blueprints. Used by adding “guardTier” : “Random” to an entry in the blueprint.

Added guard chance for entries in blueprint. Used by adding “guardChance” : 0.5 to an entry in the blueprint. Any value between 0 and 1 is valid.

Fixed guards in groups not having the same gold value

Fixed static objects spawning inside of towns and settlements resulting in blocked paths

Misc

Updated and reviewed all tutorials

Added tutorials for Visiting town

Added tutorials for Rally point

Removed lowest terrain quality setting