PERISH Update #2 - Spawning and Stability

PERISH has received its second update, and it's a big one!
Game version - 6336
First, we want to thank everyone who has played PERISH so far. We spent four years making this game together as two brothers and there is no feeling like watching you all have fun in our handcrafted realms.
Secondly, all of you who have submitted bug reports and gameplay feedback already: you are amazing. This is just the beginning for PERISH, we are your humble Orphic servants and we are both hard at work to bring you some important updates to the overall experience.
Enemy Spawning
- Spawning has received a number of changes based on player feedback
- Enemies will now always try to spawn in a cone in front of the player, it should be much less likely that enemies spawn directly behind you
- Enemies should no longer ever spawn within 10m of any player
- Enemies will now spawn in much slower before players take the first step of an objective
- Once players start an objective, the spawn rate increases and “The enemy threat increases” appears on screen, time to prepare!
- Once players complete an objective, the enemy spawn rate will decrease again and “The enemy threat lessens” will be shown
Bad connection/High Latency improvements
- Movement input lag should be greatly reduced for clients with very high ping. Both dashing and jumping now feel much snappier for the client in these extreme network scenarios
- An improvement to hit feedback for clients with high ping is being investigated
Balance Changes
- Eurus base damage per projectile increased from 42 to 52
- Eurus max spread decreased from 4 to 3
- Bow damage increased from 160 to 200
- Kakos Sentinel health range max increased from 21,000 to 32,000
Bugfixes
- Sniper aiming laser will no longer go through walls
- Clients should no longer sometimes fly upwards when leaving portals
- Improved hitboxes around Talos’ leg pieces
- Fire cannon should now hide correctly when throwing items/daggers
- Devil daggers should now apply correctly if a dagger is thrown just before card selection
- Fire cannon sound should now work for clients/hosts alike
- Equipping ring upgrades should now work correctly when ring slots are full
- It should no longer be possible to spawn multiple eidolons in the Thalassian Fissure
- The correct number of logs should now always be present for the labyrinth snake burning
- Card selection godmode now begins as soon as the time slowdown starts, and only ends once the time slowdown ends
- The route to the crucible portal after completing the Talos objective is now blocked off
- Spectator camera should no longer be stuck in player’s heads, or fly around the level
- Standing on the firebowl or cerberus state in the Temple is no longer a safe spot from enemies
Changed files in this update