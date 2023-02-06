PERISH Update #2 - Spawning and Stability

Game version - 6336

First, we want to thank everyone who has played PERISH so far. We spent four years making this game together as two brothers and there is no feeling like watching you all have fun in our handcrafted realms.

Secondly, all of you who have submitted bug reports and gameplay feedback already: you are amazing. This is just the beginning for PERISH, we are your humble Orphic servants and we are both hard at work to bring you some important updates to the overall experience.

Enemy Spawning

Spawning has received a number of changes based on player feedback

Enemies will now always try to spawn in a cone in front of the player, it should be much less likely that enemies spawn directly behind you

Enemies should no longer ever spawn within 10m of any player

Enemies will now spawn in much slower before players take the first step of an objective

Once players start an objective, the spawn rate increases and “The enemy threat increases” appears on screen, time to prepare!

Once players complete an objective, the enemy spawn rate will decrease again and “The enemy threat lessens” will be shown

Bad connection/High Latency improvements

Movement input lag should be greatly reduced for clients with very high ping. Both dashing and jumping now feel much snappier for the client in these extreme network scenarios

An improvement to hit feedback for clients with high ping is being investigated

Balance Changes

Eurus base damage per projectile increased from 42 to 52

Eurus max spread decreased from 4 to 3

Bow damage increased from 160 to 200

Kakos Sentinel health range max increased from 21,000 to 32,000

Bugfixes