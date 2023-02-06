Release Notes #42 (Version: 1.0.8437.16566)

Tuning
- Based on player feedback, increased Difficulty for levels higher than Sergeant. This won't affect games already in progress.
- Updated AI for mid-to-later war years for greater ally cooperation, and cross theater operations
- Reduced shore bombardment damage, but added a small morale reduction for the target unit.
Changes:
- Finland map now has a lighter color. It was previously the same color as Germany. This will make it easier to distinguish between the two countries. Note: this will only take effect in new games. Old, saved games will have the old colors.
Bug Fixes:
- Difficulty: Game was incorrectly giving player difficulty bonus for countries that were still neutral when playing Axis vs. Allies Mode. For example, if you were playing as USA before Pearl Harbor, you would have incorrectly been given a bonus until you were at war.
- Difficulty: Game was not correctly giving bonuses in Axis vs. Allies Mode.
- Shore Bombardment ground defenders were able to damage bombarding ships.
