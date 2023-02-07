 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 7 February 2023

Patch notes 2023-02-07

Patch notes 2023-02-07

All seems okay, so we're pushing these changes to the main branch.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed occasional-but-annoying lagspikes related to the new warehouses.
  • Fixed haulers transporting goods to other districts beyond limits set up by the player.

