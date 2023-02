Share · View all patches · Build 10488301 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 14:32:14 UTC by Wendy

We inadvertently introduced a few issues with VIve controller and HOTAS Customization.

This has now been fixed.

If you encounter any additional issues please email us at support@bitplanetgames.com and include your Player.log file.

This can be found in AppData/LocalLow/Bit Planet Games, LLC/Ultrawings 2.

If you can't find your AppData directory it's probably hidden. A quick Google search will help you find it.