Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 6 February 2023

v2.0.0.8 -- Open Playtest Access!

Build 10488289

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Things

  • Setting added to let you set how long the combat ending scene lasts until it moves back to the Dungeon.
  • Updated the message posts whenever the turn changes to include how many stacks that person has for their class (accessibility).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Bard auto-consuming all its stacks when using a skill if the stacks are maxed. Now only consumed the stacks related to the skill it uses.
  • Fixed Exp bars from overflowing past lvl 50.
  • Fixed an issue where interacting with the Linere buff NPC caused either a crash or random audio/text to play.
  • Boss now correctly displays/awards Linere when defeated.
  • Fixed an issue where if a fight times out with no players joining, the next dungeon run wouldn't load properly.
  • You can now properly use the command !buy h u 1 to buy 1 hero up from the shop.
  • If you don't put a number in the message when you are buying an item from the shop, the game will assume you wanted to buy 1 instead of 0 and process the purchase accordingly.
  • Properly capitalized items dropped from enemies in combat.

Changes

  • Wizard C skill (Thunder) has been changed from a DPS skill that scales on party size to a skill that applies a debuff called Charged. Charged will pulse AoE damage to all enemies when an enemy takes a turn while afflicted with it. Each pulse will do reduced damage until the effect disappears.

