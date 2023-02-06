v2.0.0.8 -- Open Playtest Access!

New Things
- Setting added to let you set how long the combat ending scene lasts until it moves back to the Dungeon.
- Updated the message posts whenever the turn changes to include how many stacks that person has for their class (accessibility).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Bard auto-consuming all its stacks when using a skill if the stacks are maxed. Now only consumed the stacks related to the skill it uses.
- Fixed Exp bars from overflowing past lvl 50.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the Linere buff NPC caused either a crash or random audio/text to play.
- Boss now correctly displays/awards Linere when defeated.
- Fixed an issue where if a fight times out with no players joining, the next dungeon run wouldn't load properly.
- You can now properly use the command !buy h u 1 to buy 1 hero up from the shop.
- If you don't put a number in the message when you are buying an item from the shop, the game will assume you wanted to buy 1 instead of 0 and process the purchase accordingly.
- Properly capitalized items dropped from enemies in combat.
Changes
- Wizard C skill (Thunder) has been changed from a DPS skill that scales on party size to a skill that applies a debuff called Charged. Charged will pulse AoE damage to all enemies when an enemy takes a turn while afflicted with it. Each pulse will do reduced damage until the effect disappears.
