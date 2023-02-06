Patch 02/06/2023

Hello!

We continue to work on the game and preparing it for a full release. In the meantime, we've got some news and updates that we want to talk about.

We've spent a lot of time improving the game code and reducing the load on the players' PCs. As a result, it should increase performance by an average of 15-20 FPS across the game.

We've also added a secret ending to the game that patient players can unlock before the final encounter with your opponent. We made it based on your emails and comments, so we hope you enjoy it. By the way, this is not the only ending we plan to add. The next one will also be based on your comments.

This is not all news. We were also contacted by one of the authors of the role-playing game with the same title, Crimson Snow. It turned out that his game came out in the fall of 2022, a few months before ours. We don't want to interfere with the development of the game from Thenutcrackerus with the release of our project, so we decided to change our name to Crimson Snow (2023) to avoid confusion. We can't link to their game here because Steam doesn't approve of other store ads, so if you want to support our fellow indie-developer, just search for "Crimson Snow Thenutcrackerus" and you can play another Crimson Snow!

That's all for now. We continue to work on the game, so stay tuned for new updates!