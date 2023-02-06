Welcome to Goodland Takes Steam by Storm — Join Steam Next Fest Today!

Hey everyone,

Welcome to Goodland is part of Steam Next Fest, where you can get a first-hand look at many upcoming titles, ours included. Install our laundering tycoon, play, and share your feedback!

Make strategic decisions, acquire businesses, and balance relationships with law enforcement, criminal gangs, and other factions as you try to survive under a ruthless cartel. The demo offers 2 hours of replayable content, so don't miss this opportunity to get a taste of what's to come. The full Welcome to Goodland experience launches on April 28th, 2023 on Steam. Join Steam Next Fest and add Welcome to Goodland to your wishlist today! The demo will only be available until February 19, so hurry.