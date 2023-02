Share · View all patches · Build 10488176 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

An update for Maskmaker has been rolled out for the following:

New languages support (text), including:

Chinese (simplified)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Spanish

Various Collision issues have been fixed and some small tweaks/bug fixes.

Quest gameplay improvements added to this version.

The game came be completed on smooth locomotion movement.

Thank you for playing Maskmaker!