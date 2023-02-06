 Skip to content

Infested Fortress Playtest update for 6 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 6th

  • Jeweler now working as intended.
  • Added missing materials to storage buildings. Storage buildings now show what resources they can store.
  • Knockdown and immunities to action point loss are now shown on the character sheet and on the immunities/resistances during combat.
  • Mention gnomes in bar description.
  • Fixed some wrong ingredients for crafting.
  • When dismantling items, a corresponding task is being created in the crafting queue.
  • Priorities on buildings can only be set for certain types (where useful).

