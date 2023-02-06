Update notes for Feb 6th

- Jeweler now working as intended.
- Added missing materials to storage buildings. Storage buildings now show what resources they can store.
- Knockdown and immunities to action point loss are now shown on the character sheet and on the immunities/resistances during combat.
- Mention gnomes in bar description.
- Fixed some wrong ingredients for crafting.
- When dismantling items, a corresponding task is being created in the crafting queue.
- Priorities on buildings can only be set for certain types (where useful).
Infested Fortress Playtest update for 6 February 2023
