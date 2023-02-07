Update: INCISION v.0.4.5, codename "ETERNITY" + one more important announcement!

INCISION v.0.4.5 is here. The update, codenamed ETERNITY* brings about MAJOR changes and improvements to the game, introducing new features, player feedback-based balance changes, tweaks, and touch-ups. Did you want to make your INCISION playthroughs even more unpredictable and hectic? Now you can, with the all-mighty Randomizer Mode. Do you love bloom effect? Or at least - do you not hate bloom effect? Well, you can treat yourself to some sweet sweet image blooming. More ammo for the fan-favorite high-on-lifeblood bio-gun? Got you covered! Or maybe you'd like to juggle some mobs in the air with well-placed shots after launching them into the air with an explosion? Sure, you can. Make sure to scroll down to the Complete v.0.4.5 Changelog, but first...

*because that's how long Hyperstrange QA was making SmoothBrainDev wait for their seal of approval

INCISION OST coming soon to Steam!

There is smooth jazz, there is rough jazz, but rustcore industrial post-jazz is the best! Frédérick Chicoine "iNi" brought to the game an OST that eludes classification and for certain gives INCISION a similar edge that Nine Inch Nails music brought to the original Quake. It's weird, industrial, rough and dirty, full of horror ambiance that will make your hair stand on their ends. Just like the game, it's something else. Quite an experience. Unforgetable, even if you WANT to forget (not that you should).

The OST will be hitting Steam Music Store virtual shelves on Monday, February 27. Make sure to add it to your wishlist, to be reminded of it's arrival.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247520/INCISION_Soundtrack

Now, back to the "ETERNITY" Update.

Complete 0.4.5 Changelog

MAJOR ADDITIONS:

Randomizer mode . All enemies, weapons and ammo have been randomized, creating a chaotic game mode where luck is your best friend, or your worst enemy.

. All enemies, weapons and ammo have been randomized, creating a chaotic game mode where luck is your best friend, or your worst enemy. Two new powerups: Sawspear Overcharge and Carnage Accelerator! Sawspear Overcharge doubles your Sawspear's damage for the rest of the level. Carnage Accelerator causes damage and rate of fire to increase as you damage enemies for one minute, capping at 200% damage and speed.

WEAPONS:

Excess bullets will pass through dying enemies instead of gibbing them, making the shotgun much better at hitting multiple enemies.

Sawspear's attacks hit faster reducing startup delay from 5 to 3 frames.

Kitty's blood ammo from gibbed enemies now spawns a trail that homes in on player, and added a pickup text when Kitty gains blood.

Kitty now gains 10 ammo instead of 5 from every gibbed enemy.

Magnum, Shotgun, Machinegun, and Rocket Launcher have improved sounds.

ENEMIES:

Fire damage tics slower to make burning less overpowered.

Enemies dying from burning now also splash blood to make feeding Kitty more efficient (they're still pink on the inside).

Throne Firstborn's aggression and turret health reduced to make the fight slightly less chaotic.

For optimization and balancing purposes, reduced enemy count in E1M4 "The Filth Pit" and E1M5 "Nerve-End", and occasionally replaced weak enemies with stronger ones.

Cheeks health upgraded from 230 to 280.

Spiderpope health upgraded from 210 to 260.

Enemies can be bounced into air with explosives and shooting them while airborne keeps them in the air for longer.

Removed an out of bounds enemy which prevented getting 100% in Filth Pit.

OPTIONS:

Resolution changing should now work properly both in main menu and in-game.

VSync works as intended now.

Added bloom and chromatic aberration visual effects.

MISC CHANGES: