The Simulacrum update for 6 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • fixed issue where health above max was carrying over between fights.

Gameplay Changes:

  • fixed issue where 0 cost spells were uncastable if you went to negative mana.
  • also fixed some instances of mana being able to go negative, still a counterintuitive interaction that is probably better off not in the game.
  • fixed an issue where some cards that should've generated as 5 cost were generated as 4 cost.

Features:

  • Added Illus and Arbiter flavor text.
  • Added hints to the boss unlock conditions in the shop.

