Patch Notes 2/6

Bug fixes:
- fixed issue where health above max was carrying over between fights.
Gameplay Changes:
- fixed issue where 0 cost spells were uncastable if you went to negative mana.
- also fixed some instances of mana being able to go negative, still a counterintuitive interaction that is probably better off not in the game.
- fixed an issue where some cards that should've generated as 5 cost were generated as 4 cost.
Features:
- Added Illus and Arbiter flavor text.
- Added hints to the boss unlock conditions in the shop.
