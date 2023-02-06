Thank you for your continued support.
We have finished testing the game on Steam Deck up to the ending of the main game and have optimized some parts of the game.
A demo version is also available for Steam Deck for your enjoyment.
Craft The Mapcrafter:Gathering Magic Words update for 6 February 2023
Added settings for Steam Deck Update Information: v3.1.3
