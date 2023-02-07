Sweet Valentine Event

Join us today as we celebrate our latest World of Trucks event - Sweet Valentine!

All around the world gifts and romantic letters are exchanged between loved ones on February 14. The origin of Valentine’s Day can be traced all the way back to the 14th century when a famous English poet was the first to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day as a day of love through romantic poems. Shortly after real-life lovers began to send each other love poems on February 14th. Today about 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making it the largest card-sending holiday of the year.

To uphold this timeless tradition, we present our Sweet Valentine verse to you:

_With trailers hitched, set out on this quest

The road is long, the task earnest

With 14 cargoes to deliver

Spread love's joy as we go together.

For we are united, in this grand endeavour

To deliver 500k presents with the #bestcommunityever.

For our effort, let us be driven

In gratitude, sweet rewards will be given

From city to city, far and wide

We'll transport presents, side by side

With a goal set high and spirits bright

Let's make this journey with love as our guide.

Thank you for joining this special time

For Valentine's day together we chime

The spirit of love, in which we praise

To cherish our loved ones in embrace._

We invite you, our #BestCommunityEver, to take part in our first ever event that celebrates the love for your sweetheart by delivering heart felt Valentines Presents across all trucking territories, with a community goal of 500,000 deliveries to make! You'll be impressed with our beautiful Valentines themed trailers that will be laiden with your special event cargo...





...and this is another a great chance for you to create a matching paint job with your truck for that extra element of romance, especially if you happen to own the Valentine's Paint Jobs Pack DLC for either ETS2 or ATS!

This time your personal goal requires 14 deliveries of Valentines Presents cargo, and we have some really attractive and lovingly crafted rewards on offer, including your special World of Trucks Achievement. All jobs for the event will be 100Km each (62.1 mile) or more, and don't forget to check out the rules.

Rules

Using External Contracts, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both, the community goal is to achieve 500,000 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo, from any city in any trucking territory.

When a player completes 14 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo across any trucking territories in either game, it will complete their personal goal.

Rewards

Personal: Players that complete 14 or more deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement as well as a Trucker Cupid hanging item as a Steam inventory item for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.

Community: When the community goal of achieving 500,000 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo from any city is met and if the player has also achieved their personal goal, then they will receive a Box of Chocolate cabin item as a Steam inventory item for their cabin.

Note: In order to qualify for any community reward, you must complete at least your personal goal in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both. Each reward will be a Steam inventory item for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Once completed, claim your reward in the Events page on your World of Trucks profile.

The event will be concluded on Sunday the 19th of February at 23:59 UTC.

Looking to convoy with that special someone this February? Then why not check out our Sweet Valentine Bundle; which includes the American Truck Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and the Valentine's Paint Job Pack DLC for both titles! Alternatively, this bundle will offer you a chance to fall in love with the title you are missing out on if you only own one of them. But be quick, this sweet deal is only around for a limited time!

We expect this to be a new and heart felt journey, with sweethearts on both sides of the pond, using American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Your deliveries are counted in both games, so take a trip this year using the hashtag #SweetValentine and share it with us on our ATS / ETS2 Facebook pages, Twitter, and Instagram profiles, we'd love to see your pics!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30356/Sweet_Valentine_Bundle/