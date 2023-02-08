 Skip to content

The Innsmouth Case update for 8 February 2023

New Language available

Share · View all patches · Build 10488012

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added Simplified Chinese localization
  • added a tutorial for "Skip texts"

Changed files in this update

The Innsmouth Case - Windows Depot 1231951
The Innsmouth Case - MacOS Depot 1231952
