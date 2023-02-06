-
New interiors (abandoned hospital and store)
-
New lightning
-
Flashlight when you enter in the abandoned hospital
-
Kickstarter link: https://bit.ly/3JS27Ds
Passed Out: Prologue update for 6 February 2023
Map improvements and Kickstarter is out now !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
