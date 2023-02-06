 Skip to content

Passed Out: Prologue update for 6 February 2023

Map improvements and Kickstarter is out now !

Build 10488007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New interiors (abandoned hospital and store)

  • New lightning

  • Flashlight when you enter in the abandoned hospital

  • Kickstarter link: https://bit.ly/3JS27Ds

