English
############Content##############
[Food]New ingredient: Potato
[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell potatoes.
[Cooking]You can now grind potatoes to get flour.
[Cooking]New recipe: Baked Potato.
[Alchemy]Potato can be used in alchemy to add healing & "shield up" components.
[Lost in the Sand]Harold now appears in the secret room of the Branched Ancient Tomb after all previous stories.
###########DEBUG####################
[Alchemy]Fixed a bug that wheat cannot be selected for alchemy.
简体中文
############Content##############
【食物】新的食材：土豆
【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖土豆。
【料理】研磨土豆可以获得面粉。
【料理】新食谱：烤土豆
【炼金】土豆可以在炼金中使用，增加治疗和防御提升效果。
【迷失于沙粒中】在完成之前的剧情内容之后，哈罗德现在会出现在被闯入的古墓的密室中。
###########DEBUG####################
【炼金】修复了在炼金时无法使用小麦的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 February 2023
Update, Version 20230206
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update