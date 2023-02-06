Update, Version 20230206

English

[Food]New ingredient: Potato

[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell potatoes.

[Cooking]You can now grind potatoes to get flour.

[Cooking]New recipe: Baked Potato.

[Alchemy]Potato can be used in alchemy to add healing & "shield up" components.

[Lost in the Sand]Harold now appears in the secret room of the Branched Ancient Tomb after all previous stories.

[Alchemy]Fixed a bug that wheat cannot be selected for alchemy.

简体中文

【食物】新的食材：土豆

【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖土豆。

【料理】研磨土豆可以获得面粉。

【料理】新食谱：烤土豆

【炼金】土豆可以在炼金中使用，增加治疗和防御提升效果。

【迷失于沙粒中】在完成之前的剧情内容之后，哈罗德现在会出现在被闯入的古墓的密室中。

【炼金】修复了在炼金时无法使用小麦的Bug。