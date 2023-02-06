🎸 Guitar Survivor 🎸

We are excited to write down our first blog. We have been working on our game for more than half a year and it will finally be available for you to try on Steam Next Fest 6 February 2023.

You’ll also be able to join the developer stream on February 6th, 2023. We are humbled by your continuous support from day one. Our designer and musician will be live talking about the game.

If you haven’t already heard of it, BeatPunk! is a top-down roguelike shooter in which you compose music to fight your way through a horde of killer robots and to prove that you are the best musician to live. Your modified instruments allow you to make unique musical compositions each round

Prove that you are worthy of challenging the ruler by surviving until your beat count hits zero, as only the best musicians survive that far. Choose which skills you will use and place them on your music loop to see them in action. Pick different combinations to find the sound and the playstyle that fits you best.

We can't tell you how excited we are for you to try our game demo on this Steam Next Fest and to get closer to our game’s full release.

Our discord server is ready for you if you would like to reach us directly.

Don't forget to add to your wishlist, stay tuned!