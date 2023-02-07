Updated on February 7

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.

[Update content]

Update the new map of the 8th, 9th and 10th week, and its related enemies, equipment, items and skills. Increase the burst rate of four kinds of soul jade and four kinds of crystal in the forbidden area. Corrected the error of shield value description in the strengthened Gem Shield and Holy Light Shield. Improve the power of most skills of the Shadow Falcon. The capacity of the experience savings pool was expanded from 100000 to 1 million. Because there is a chance of unknown BUG, the item [Magic Herb] is modified to use in "consumption round", and the additional effect is "purification" after use

State, lasting for 2-3 rounds, completely immune to all kinds of abnormal conditions except poisoning, to avoid continuous hit.

Add the accessory [Must Kill Wrist Wheel], and obtain it by:

A. You must get more than 8000 points in the Maple Valley Gold Coin Game.

B. You can donate money at "Hami" of Tucheng NPC when the story is going on. If you donate more than 20000 yuan, you have a chance to get it.

The Must Kill Wrist Wheel can retain the TP value of the character, can reserve the TP value that is not used up in this battle to the next battle, and can also use Sunwater before the battle

Fill up the character's TP, and then the character will keep the status of full TP after entering the battle. It will be a huge first-hand advantage to make good use of the talent that does not consume the round's kill skill and increases the TP limit. (This prop has the same effect as the "must kill ring", but it has no negative effect on attracting hatred, and all characters can wear it.)