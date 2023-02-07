 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 7 February 2023

Playtest updated - v 0.8.8.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is here!

Features

  • Added a lot of SFX into multiple events (Still improving)
  • Mine Layers are now available, go out there and look for it
  • Some ship parts can now self-repair as described
  • AIs now avoid collisions between ships and are more aware of colliding and ramming

Improvements

  • Guns should now actively acquire targets instead of fixating on the same one
  • Guns now actively inform players that they need clearances to fire
  • Point defense guns would no longer fire at point defense ammos
  • Shadows now rendered better overall
  • Multiple improvements on Chapter 4's sequence smoothness
  • AI fleets should now dodge obstacles while traveling
  • Pirates hideout should now feature a correct visual
  • Make officers quests more distinct in ports

Content

  • Add a prototype Teutonic Mine Launhcer
  • Ports visual for Laventum, Ipswick Spring, Aberdonia, Fort Stewart, and Aberdonia Town
  • Added more recipes to multiple industries (Not close to a fraction of launch content yet)

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the game's malfunction as officers reached exp cap at level 10
  • Fixed multiple malfunctions in shipyards
  • Fixed missing warehouse in Eversping Mine
  • Fixed Everspring Mine quest demand misplaced
  • Fixed lingering quest facilities that remain open after finishing chapter 2
  • Fixed various bugs caused by boarding
  • Fixed misplaced shop items listing in the Silberblum HQ
  • Fixed localization for facilities in Pirnmill
  • Fixed various guide location-related issues
  • Fixed ships anchor location keeps moving in ports
  • Fixed text being highlighted on the wrong side of the transaction when having an insufficient fund
  • Fixed players being able to sell ships indefinitely
  • Fixed officers' roster misbehaving
  • Fixed destination being set to 0,0 after loading the game into a battle

*Known issue:

  • Bug when use Alt+F4 entering the battle of game intro scene

