Playtest updated - v 0.8.8.5
The new version is here!
Features
- Added a lot of SFX into multiple events (Still improving)
- Mine Layers are now available, go out there and look for it
- Some ship parts can now self-repair as described
- AIs now avoid collisions between ships and are more aware of colliding and ramming
Improvements
- Guns should now actively acquire targets instead of fixating on the same one
- Guns now actively inform players that they need clearances to fire
- Point defense guns would no longer fire at point defense ammos
- Shadows now rendered better overall
- Multiple improvements on Chapter 4's sequence smoothness
- AI fleets should now dodge obstacles while traveling
- Pirates hideout should now feature a correct visual
- Make officers quests more distinct in ports
Content
- Add a prototype Teutonic Mine Launhcer
- Ports visual for Laventum, Ipswick Spring, Aberdonia, Fort Stewart, and Aberdonia Town
- Added more recipes to multiple industries (Not close to a fraction of launch content yet)
Bug fixes
- Fixed the game's malfunction as officers reached exp cap at level 10
- Fixed multiple malfunctions in shipyards
- Fixed missing warehouse in Eversping Mine
- Fixed Everspring Mine quest demand misplaced
- Fixed lingering quest facilities that remain open after finishing chapter 2
- Fixed various bugs caused by boarding
- Fixed misplaced shop items listing in the Silberblum HQ
- Fixed localization for facilities in Pirnmill
- Fixed various guide location-related issues
- Fixed ships anchor location keeps moving in ports
- Fixed text being highlighted on the wrong side of the transaction when having an insufficient fund
- Fixed players being able to sell ships indefinitely
- Fixed officers' roster misbehaving
- Fixed destination being set to 0,0 after loading the game into a battle
*Known issue:
- Bug when use Alt+F4 entering the battle of game intro scene
Changed files in this update