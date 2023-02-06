2023/2/6 Balance change

Kanako attack -3
Inaba twii -2HP
Tatara kagasa spell 2 speed 120→100
Izayoi sakuya +2HP
Momiji attack-2
Block probability 65→70
Satori spell 1 control probability +0.5
Miko HP+5
Kasodani Kyouko HP -2
Hong Meilin HP+3
Kokoro hp -5
