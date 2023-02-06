 Skip to content

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 6 February 2023

2023/2/6 Balance change

Build 10487618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kanako attack -3

Inaba twii -2HP

Tatara kagasa spell 2 speed 120→100

Izayoi sakuya +2HP

Momiji attack-2
Block probability 65→70

Satori spell 1 control probability +0.5

Miko HP+5

Kasodani Kyouko HP -2

Hong Meilin HP+3

Kokoro hp -5

Changed files in this update

