SpriteMancer v0.1.2.0

As SpriteMancer is in early access and we are heading to v1.0 once the EA period ends, It didn't make sense to name builds v1.x.x.x. That's why from now on SpriteMancer builds will follow this pattern "v0.X.Y.Z":

X: This will be increased when there's a "major" new feature, like the upcoming Timeline.

Y: This will be increased when there's a "minor" new feature, like image transform box or new elements like Shapes.

Z: This will be reserved for minor patches and hotfixes. Will, almost always, contain bugfixes and quality of life changes.

Helpers can now be turned on and off from the preview section.

Added better control of animated images with image offsets.

Added new option to preferences to disable changing values with the mouse wheel.

Create shape menu now contains a submenu with all the shapes for easier access.

Preview section now uses the same colors as the theme.

Node Graph can now be panned with the right mouse button.



